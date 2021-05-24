Carowinds to raise pay for 2021 seasonal workers

The park said they also plan to hire 500 additional workers to meet anticipated guest demand for the 2021 season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Monday that it has raised starting pay for seasonal workers to $15 per hour for the 2021 season.

The park said they also plan to hire 500 additional workers to meet anticipated guest demand for the 2021 season. Most seasonal jobs at Carowinds had previously paid in the range of $10 - $13 per hour.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including food & beverage, merchandise & games, operations, safety & security, and at the park’s hotel, SpringHill Suites Charlotte at Carowinds.

Carowinds said it offers flexible schedules and many perks for its associates, including discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

“We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our guests, and our associates play a critical role in delivering on that promise,” said Manny Gonzales, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge. In order to attract and retain our associates, it has become clear that we need to raise our starting pay for these roles. We view this as an investment in our future, as these jobs offer attractive growth opportunities all the way through college and beyond.”

For more information about seasonal employment opportunities and to submit an application, you can visit carowinds.jobs.