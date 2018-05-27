CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A K9 died when a two-story home caught fire in south Charlotte on Sunday, according to firefighters.

Charlotte Fire responded to a call of a two-story house fire in the 9300 block of Hanworth Trace Drive. It took 23 firefighters about 10 minutes to control the fire.

Charlotte Fire said a K9 has died as a result of the fire. No one else was injured.

Officials have not released the identity of the dog.

The fire caused an estimated property loss of about $30,000, firefighters say.

