Blesi, an international business major, was one of 11 reported KSU students on the study abroad trip to South Korea. The other 10 students are safe, the school said.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A student at Kennesaw State University was among one of the more than 150 people killed in a deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, the school announced Sunday.

Steven Blesi was one of the 153 reported victims killed in the crush, according to school officials.

Blesi, an international business major, was one of 11 reported KSU students on the study abroad trip to South Korea. The other 10 students are safe, the school said.

His dad posted to Twitter on Saturday saying that he was "in the area of stampede in Seoul" and they had still not heard from him. On Sunday, his family received confirmation of his death.

We just got confirmation our son died — Steve Blesi (@steve_blesi) October 30, 2022

"Thank you for the outpouring of love. We need time to grieve," he said in a tweet shortly after.

“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig said in a statement to Twitter and Facebook. “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them.”

Kennesaw State University officials were deeply saddened to learn that KSU student Steven Blesi was among the more than 150 people tragically killed in this weekend’s Halloween incident in Seoul, South Korea. (1/5) — Kennesaw State (@kennesawstate) October 30, 2022

The devastating crush happened when a huge Halloween party, consisting of mostly young adults, surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

It still remains unclear what led to the crowd surge into the downhill alley, investigators said. Witnesses said people fell on each other "like dominoes," and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.