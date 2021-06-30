x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 dead in Lenoir home explosion, firefighters say

Lenoir Fire officials confirmed 4 people were killed in an explosion at a home on Laurel Road Wednesday morning.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

LENOIR, N.C. — Four people were killed in an explosion at a home in Lenoir, North Carolina, Wednesday, fire officials confirmed. 

Lenior Fire Department said the explosion happened at a home on Laurel Road around 9:30 a.m. Lenior Fire Chief Ken Hair said all three levels of the home were damaged during the explosion. 

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist Lenoir detectives with the investigation. 

Investigators have not identified the people who were killed or announced the cause of the explosion. No further information has been provided at this time.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

RELATED: Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction overturned by Pa. Supreme Court

RELATED: Why this Charlotte restaurant is adding a 23% service charge to all bills

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

 