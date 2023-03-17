Lifeguards needed before warmer weather arrives

This year, the focus is on outdoor pools as the county looks to fill the staffing holes that persist.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The hiring season has started for Charlotte-area pools. Before any local pools fill for the summer swim season, droves of lifeguards are needed.

Mecklenburg County is looking for 50 to 60 lifeguards for the warm months ahead. The county will host the first hiring event Saturday, March 18 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in the Second Ward. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, the county struggled to find enough lifeguards to cover their facilities so they pulled lifeguards from other pools. This year, the focus is on outdoor pools as the county looks to fill the staffing holes that persist.

"We're really looking for our outdoor pools, our summertime pools," Michael Johnson, senior aquatic supervisor for the county, said. "Also, we're looking for lifeguards at the beach up at Lake Norman, Ramsey Creek Beach."

"It's been an amazing experience," Keneth Culbreth, a lifeguard who's been with the county for five to six months, said. "I have a lot of first aid experience so I can help out someone who has a bad cut, or someone who has a stroke or seizure. It definitely teaches you responsibility."