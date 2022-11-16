2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

x
The bus was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed.

The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.

A school district spokesperson said there were no serious injuries and everyone onboard is "doing well." Two students and the bus driver were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. 

Other students were picked up by parents or provided transportation back to school on another bus.

As a result of the crash, the back windows of the bus were damaged. The bus was towed back to Lincolnton ahead of repairs.

