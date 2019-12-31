LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Lincolnton.

According to officials, 73-year-old Beth Rice Howard was last seen at 159 Hillcrest Dr. Lincolnton NC 28092.

Howard is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Officials said she is 5'4" and weighs around 115 pounds.

Howard drives a purple Jeep Grand Cherokee with a North Carolina license plate: RZF-8544.

NCDPS

Anyone with information about Beth Rice Howard should call Jon Propst at the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-735-8202.

