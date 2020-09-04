CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is a list of area churches offering live streams online this weekend for Easter.  If you'd like a church added to the list, email us.

Mecklenburg County

Albemarle Road Church 
Live stream at 11AM
Join by phone by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, and entering meeting ID: 967974053

Antioch Baptist Church
Live stream at 10AM  

Arlington Baptist Church
Live stream at 10:45AM

Asbury United Methodist ChurchLive
Live stream at 10:55AM and 12:30PM

Back Creek Chapel 
Live stream at 9AM and 10:30AM

Bethel Baptist Church
Live stream at 8AM and 10:15AM

Cedar Grove Baptist Church 
Live stream 10:30AM 

Center Grove
Live stream 9:15AM and 11AM

Central Church of God
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30AM

Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church
Live stream 10:30AM 

Chapel HIll Baptist Church 
Live stream 10:30AM

Clear Creek Baptist Church
Live stream 6PM

Elevation Church - Matthews 
Live stream 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM, 10:00PM 

Emmanuel Baptist Church 
Live steam 11AM

Faith Baptist Church 
Live steam 11AM

First Baptist Charlotte
Live stream 8:50AM, 10:20AM and 1:50PM

Lakeview Baptist Church 
Live stream 10AM

St. James Catholic, Concord
Live stream 11AM English
Live stream 1PM Spanish

UNION COUNTY

Grace United Methodist Church
Live stream 11AM 

Union Presbyterian Church
Live stream 11AM

Union Church of GOD
Live stream 10:45AM 

Tabernacle Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM

New Life Baptist Church
Live stream 11AM

Morningside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM on Sunday

Corinth Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM

Lakeside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM

Union Seventh Day Adventist Church
Live stream Sunday 11AM

York County

First ARP Church
Prerecorded stream 

Lakewood Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM

The Oratory Catholic Church
Live stream 9AM

Epiphany Lutheran Church
Live stream 9AM

Gaston County

Luthern Chapel Church
Live stream 9AM

Queen of the Apostles
Live stream 10AM

Elevation Church
Live stream 9:30AM

Seacoast Church
Live stream 8:30AM

Lincoln County

Pearl Baptist Church Iron Station, NC
Live stream 7AM and 10AM

Freedom Church Lincolntonton, NC
Live stream 10:15AM

Unity Presbyterian Church Denver, NC
Live stream 9:30AM  

First Baptist Lincolnton 
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30

Harvest Church Lincolnton, NC
Live stream 10:30AM

Denver Baptist Denver, NC
Live stream 10AM