CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is a list of area churches offering live streams online this weekend for Easter. If you'd like a church added to the list, email us.

Mecklenburg County

Albemarle Road Church

Live stream at 11AM

Join by phone by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, and entering meeting ID: 967974053

Antioch Baptist Church

Live stream at 10AM

Arlington Baptist Church

Live stream at 10:45AM

Asbury United Methodist ChurchLive

Live stream at 10:55AM and 12:30PM

Back Creek Chapel

Live stream at 9AM and 10:30AM

Bethel Baptist Church

Live stream at 8AM and 10:15AM

Cedar Grove Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Center Grove

Live stream 9:15AM and 11AM

Central Church of God

Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30AM

Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Chapel HIll Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Clear Creek Baptist Church

Live stream 6PM

Elevation Church - Matthews

Live stream 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM, 10:00PM

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Live steam 11AM

Faith Baptist Church

Live steam 11AM

First Baptist Charlotte

Live stream 8:50AM, 10:20AM and 1:50PM

Lakeview Baptist Church

Live stream 10AM

St. James Catholic, Concord

Live stream 11AM English

Live stream 1PM Spanish

UNION COUNTY

Grace United Methodist Church

Live stream 11AM

Union Presbyterian Church

Live stream 11AM

Union Church of GOD

Live stream 10:45AM

Tabernacle Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

New Life Baptist Church

Live stream 11AM

Morningside Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM on Sunday

Corinth Baptist Church

Live stream 10AM

Lakeside Baptist Church

Live stream 10:30AM

Union Seventh Day Adventist Church

Live stream Sunday 11AM

York County

First ARP Church

Prerecorded stream

Lakewood Baptist Church

Live stream 10AM

The Oratory Catholic Church

Live stream 9AM

Epiphany Lutheran Church

Live stream 9AM

Gaston County

Luthern Chapel Church

Live stream 9AM

Queen of the Apostles

Live stream 10AM

Elevation Church

Live stream 9:30AM

Seacoast Church

Live stream 8:30AM

Lincoln County

Pearl Baptist Church Iron Station, NC

Live stream 7AM and 10AM

Freedom Church Lincolntonton, NC

Live stream 10:15AM

Unity Presbyterian Church Denver, NC

Live stream 9:30AM

First Baptist Lincolnton

Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30

Harvest Church Lincolnton, NC

Live stream 10:30AM

Denver Baptist Denver, NC

Live stream 10AM