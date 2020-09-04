CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here is a list of area churches offering live streams online this weekend for Easter. If you'd like a church added to the list, email us.
Mecklenburg County
Albemarle Road Church
Live stream at 11AM
Join by phone by dialing: 1-646-558-8656, and entering meeting ID: 967974053
Antioch Baptist Church
Live stream at 10AM
Arlington Baptist Church
Live stream at 10:45AM
Asbury United Methodist ChurchLive
Live stream at 10:55AM and 12:30PM
Back Creek Chapel
Live stream at 9AM and 10:30AM
Bethel Baptist Church
Live stream at 8AM and 10:15AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Center Grove
Live stream 9:15AM and 11AM
Central Church of God
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30AM
Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Chapel HIll Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Clear Creek Baptist Church
Live stream 6PM
Elevation Church - Matthews
Live stream 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM, 10:00PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Live steam 11AM
Faith Baptist Church
Live steam 11AM
First Baptist Charlotte
Live stream 8:50AM, 10:20AM and 1:50PM
Lakeview Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM
St. James Catholic, Concord
Live stream 11AM English
Live stream 1PM Spanish
UNION COUNTY
Grace United Methodist Church
Live stream 11AM
Union Presbyterian Church
Live stream 11AM
Union Church of GOD
Live stream 10:45AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
New Life Baptist Church
Live stream 11AM
Morningside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM on Sunday
Corinth Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM
Lakeside Baptist Church
Live stream 10:30AM
Union Seventh Day Adventist Church
Live stream Sunday 11AM
York County
First ARP Church
Prerecorded stream
Lakewood Baptist Church
Live stream 10AM
The Oratory Catholic Church
Live stream 9AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Live stream 9AM
Gaston County
Luthern Chapel Church
Live stream 9AM
Queen of the Apostles
Live stream 10AM
Elevation Church
Live stream 9:30AM
Seacoast Church
Live stream 8:30AM
Lincoln County
Pearl Baptist Church Iron Station, NC
Live stream 7AM and 10AM
Freedom Church Lincolntonton, NC
Live stream 10:15AM
Unity Presbyterian Church Denver, NC
Live stream 9:30AM
First Baptist Lincolnton
Live stream 8:30AM and 10:30
Harvest Church Lincolnton, NC
Live stream 10:30AM
Denver Baptist Denver, NC
Live stream 10AM