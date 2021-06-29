'She was a happy child' | Family mourns death of girl killed in Statesville drive by shooting

Her 7-year-old cousin was also shot. Less than 2 hours later, a 10-year-old was hurt in a separate shooting just blocks away.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police are asking for help, hoping for any information to help figure out who shot 3 innocent children in 2 drive by shootings Monday night. Police believe the shootings are connected and are desperately searching for those involved and a white Honda Accord they were driving.

The first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday night on Wilson Lee Boulevard in Statesville. Family members say 9-year-old Ah'miyahh Howell was killed while playing outside with her 7-year-old cousin Tariq Lowery. He was also shot but his grandmother told WCNC Charlotte he is doing okay after surgery.

“To have to lose your life at 9 years old. You can't even graduate. Can't even walk across the stage. Can't even hug her mama one more time. Can't even kiss her brother one more time,” her cousin Ronekia Parks said.

While police were responding to that call, they heard the second shooting. It happened less than an hour and a half after the first, only a quarter of a mile away on New Bern Avenue. A 10-year-old child was shot and brought to the hospital with injuries.

Statesville police said they believe the 2 shootings are connected.

Howell made a big impact on her family in her 9 years.

Family members tell us 9 year old Ah’myiahh Howell was shot and killed while playing outside with her cousin yesterday. Statesville PD are giving us an update at 1:30 @wcnc pic.twitter.com/v3rOtH8He4 — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) June 29, 2021

“She was a happy child, loving. She loved to dance. She was just a loving baby. We're going to miss her a lot,” her cousin Sandra Parks said.

Police say Howell is 1 of 3 innocent children who were shot in the same neighborhood.

“That carelessness and that recklessness, we can't allow that to exist here,” Statesville Police Chief David Addison said. “They should've seen those children out in the front yard. Why would you still pull that trigger, I do not know."

Chief Addison would not say if the houses were specifically targeted. He does believe the shooters have been in the community before.

They said two cars were involved in the crimes and were working together, a white Mercedes and white Honda Accord. The Mercedes was stopped in Mooresville by police and an 18-year-old inside was detained and questioned but not charged.

The family tells me she was with her 7 year old cousin Tariq Lowery who was also shot in the leg. His grandma says he is doing well after surgery. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/VrtuQ0WtN4 — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) June 29, 2021

Police still looking for the white Honda Accord, asking for any information that could help.

“If you have the information, if you saw what transpired, you have to come forward. If this was your child, if this was someone you loved, you would expect someone to do that for you,” Addison said.

He added that people not wanting to “snitch” is hurting the investigation.

“They didn't deserve that. They were playing they didn't expect for nothing like that to come through here and they lose their life, the one did,” Parks said. “It just hurts. Our family hurts from this because we don't understand. We don't understand what caused it all. What made them do this?"

Anyone with information is asked to call Iredell County Crime Stoppers.