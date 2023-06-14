Magic Johnson visits Atrium Health hospital employees

Magic Johnson will meet with teammates from SodexoMAGIC and hospital employees at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.

CONCORD, N.C. — SodexoMAGIC CEO and Basketball Hall of Fame member Magic Johnson is visiting Atrium Health Cabarrus today in Concord. He will meet with individuals from his food services organization, SodexoMAGIC, as well as a select group of teammates from the Atrium Health hospitals.

Johnson will be at the hospital in Cabarrus on June 14 and will be taking photos and signing autographs for attendees while he is there.

Earlier in the day, Johnson was at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem meeting with individuals from both organizations, Sodexo and Magic Food Provisions LLC.

The joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Food Provisions LLC was founded by Johnson in 2006. He is the majority owner, chairman and CEO of the enterprise.

The SodexoMAGIC enterprise provides food services at select Atrium Health hospitals in the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas. Their partnership began in 2021 and they continue to share the same priorities of providing access to food, promoting wellness and community service.

