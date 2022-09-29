Iranian-Americans demand change after in-custody death of Mahsa Amini

A group at Pearl Street Park brought their signs and voices to demand action after a woman died in the custody of Iran's "morality police".

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The death of an Iranian woman in the custody of the government's so-named "morality police" over a supposed religious dress code violation has sparked night after night of protests, with many turning violent.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the Islamic Republic's police for a supposed issue with her hijab. She passed away in their custody, leading to an outcry both in Iran and around the world demanding accountability and even regime change. The protests began after Amini's funeral earlier in September. Iranian leaders have continued to insist Amini died of a heart attack and denied any wrongdoing.

As the sun set in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 29, Iranian-Americans in the Queen City also made their voices heard. Members of the community stood at Pearl Street Park, bearing signs with Amini's face on them.

WCNC Charlotte spoke with a woman at the protest named Mahsa, who shares her first name with Amini. She requested her last name not be used. Mahsa said the anger from Iranians worldwide isn't recent; she said it's been bubbling since the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

"The feeling we have is not about the past 10 days or past two years. It's been 43 years since the revolution," she said. "Every day it's living terror, we are worried about our young, if they're going to come back home or not."

Mahsa touched on the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab laws, which require women to adhere to socially conservative dress codes that include headscarves. She also said trying to push back against the codes has historically ended unwell.

"You cannot basically say anything in Iran without getting punished or disappeared, and I think this is the straw that broke the camel's back," she said. "[Amini] was innocent, she was young, and by killing her, it was just the spark."

Mahsa admitted she felt upset about not being able to help more, but still wanted her voice to be heard as loud and clear as possible.

"As much attention that we get, it gets hard for the government to do their dirty work, killing more people," she said.

Mahsa also said she had not been able to speak to her family within the last 10 days, blaming the Islamic Republic for shutting off access to the internet. It's something that has troubled her.

"I am very sad, I am very worried, not just for my family, but for everybody out there," she said. "Everybody out there are my brothers and sisters. Yes, America is my country, but my roots are still there."

Mahsa shared her request for others keeping track: keep discussing the situation. She also shared her hope for what could come from global action.