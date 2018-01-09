CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police say a man was fatally shot while driving in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning.

CMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 4600 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 2 a.m. According to CMPD, 44-year-old Preston Nicholson was shot by a suspect who was traveling in the same direction.

Nicholson was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 704-334-1600.

