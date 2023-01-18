Man struck and killed by train in Lincolnton

The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators they sounded the horn several times before the incident.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man has died after being struck by a freight train in Lincoln County, North Carolina Tuesday.

Around 10:15 a.m., the man was walking on the railroad tracks near South Flint Street in Lincolnton, according to police.

The CSX Transportation engineers operating the train told investigators they sounded the horn several times but the man "seemed to be unaware the train was behind him," police explained in a released statement.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators are still working to determine why he was on the railroad tracks but believe the incident was a "tragic accident."

This section of the railroad is operated by CSX Transportation and links Charlotte with Bostic, NC.

