EVENTS | Virtual events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrating the life and legacy of American civil rights movement hero Martin Luther King Jr.

It's a federal holiday, so many government offices will be closed, and due to the pandemic, many annual events that usually happen in-person will take place virtually.

If you're looking for a way to participate in the events, here are some options:

YMCA OF GREATER CHARLOTTE VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is hosting a virtual celebration starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. You can watch it on their Facebook page or on the YMCA of Greater Charlotte website.

The keynote speaker for the event is Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Charlotte-area community leaders will join him for an online discussion on" justice, equity, diversity and inclusion."

CITY OF CHARLOTTE VIRTUAL EVENTS

The City of Charlotte is hosting a variety of virtual celebrations and activities in honor of King, from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. P.E.A.C.E. Basketball Showcase presented by Back to the Basics Academy to a multimedia display of arts featuring Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students in performances and art pieces reflecting on the words of King.

MLK HOLIDAY VIRTUAL WEEKEND WITH HARVEY B. GANTT CENTER

Food Lion Presents: MLK Day Celebration at the Harvey B. Gantt Center has spanned into a weekend of virtual events honoring the legacy of King, culminating in a day full of events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday, the Gantt Center has events spanning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First at 10 a.m., "From Slavery to Civil Rights, an Aural History Tour" will take participants on an aural history tour including spirituals, protest songs, gospel and more. Then at 10:45 a.m., a panel discussion will be held on the civil rights movement, and what is currently happening to fulfill King's vision.

At 12 p.m., the Gantt Center has a virtual showing of "Our Friend Martin," an animated film in which two teens visit King at several points of his life. At 1 p.m., the center has planned a hands-on art activity in which participants will create a "symbolic montage" incorporating text based on civil rights protest statements.

At 2:15 p.m., a live performance of a one-man show from Omar El-Amin will depict "the essences" of King and Malcolm X, followed by a panel on the criminal justice system at 3:15 p.m. The day wraps up with live music from Rudy Currence.

You can register for the free events by clicking here. The Gantt Center encourages participants to drop in, even if they can't stay the whole day.

ANNUAL MLK DAY INTERFAITH PRAYER GATHERING IN ROCK HILL



The City of Rock Hill is hosting its annual Interfaith Prayer Gathering on Monday at 9 a.m. The keynote speaker is Dr. Maggie Wallace Glover, who was the first African-American woman to ever serve in the South Carolina Senate.

MLK DAY! VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY CELEBRATION AT LEVINE MUSEUM OF THE NEW SOUTH

From 6 to 7 p.m., the Levine Museum of the New South will host a virtual celebration with music, spoken word, stories, art, historical insights from Dr. Willie Griffin, and reflections from Bernice A. King on her mother, Coretta Scott King.

TOWN OF DAVIDSON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY EVENT

The Town of Davidson is holding a virtual celebration in honor of Dr. King at 11 a.m. on Monday. Details about the event are limited, but participants can click the link here to watch.