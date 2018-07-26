CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire officials are investigating after a north Charlotte business went up in flames Thursday morning.

Charlotte Fire tweeted that crews responded to a fire at Shell's Plaza in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road at the intersection with Dr. Webber Avenue a little before 7 a.m. Firefighters at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building. It took a team of 40 firefighters about a half-hour to put out the fire.

Structure Fire 2300 Block Beatisford Rd; heavy smoke showing; outbound Beatisford Rd closed; pic.twitter.com/9w80Vbv2KN — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 26, 2018

Fire officials said no one was hurt and have not determined the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC