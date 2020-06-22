Matthews families come together for Black Lives Matter march

"It's about educating ourselves and educating our children," one protester said at the event.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Families gathered on Sunday and marched through the streets of Matthews, protesting against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At least one hundred people came together to send the message that "Black Lives Matter." The family march was organized by a group of Matthews moms that wanted to use today to provide a peaceful and safe place for families to gather.

The goal was to bring awareness to injustices happening across the nation. Organizers say racism and discrimination have no place in the community, and that it all starts with education.

"It's about educating ourselves and educating our children," one protester said at the event.

Matthews police officers were there monitoring the peaceful protest.