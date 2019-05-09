MATTHEWS, N.C. — Officials are asking for the public's help searching for 15-year-old Vanessa Romero. She was last seen Wednesday morning on Ablow Dr. in Matthews, North Carolina.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with dark red hair and brown eyes.

Romero was last seen wearing a black tank top, a long black knit sweater, grey spandex shorts, and black air Jordan shoes with silver and pink on them.

Matthews Police say she could potentially be in the Union County area riding in a white four-door 2013 Honda Accord with North Carolina registration plate number FJL-7670.

Anyone who knows of her location is asked to call 704-847-5555 or 911.

Matthews Police

