McAdvenville set to unveil new greenway and the public is invited to celebrate

The Pharr Yarns Family Trail and the McAdenville Greenway combine to provide nearly five miles of greenway through McAdenville.

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — The Town of McAdenville is set to open the newest section of the Carolina Thread Trail as part of its “McAdenville Community Day" celebration on Saturday, June 3.

Saturday's celebration will feature food trucks, live music, kayak rentals, a firework display by Pyrotecnico and plein air painting by local artists, the town announced.

The event, which is open to the general public and free of charge, kicks off at 4 p.m. at the historic bell tower in the center of town, with a ribbon-cutting for the Pharr Yarns Family Trail and the McAdenville Greenway.

“McAdenville welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each December to enjoy the Christmas light display and now we hope McAdenville Community Day provides us another opportunity to gather and celebrate the year-round offerings the town of McAdenville has available for its residents and visitors,” McAdenville Mayor Jim Robinette said.

The Pharr Yarns Family Trail and the McAdenville Greenway combine to provide nearly five miles of greenway through McAdenville, featuring views of the South Fork River and the falls at the McAdenville dam. These trails are part of the 23-mile Matthews Belk South Fork River Corridor which will eventually extend from Spencer Mountain to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, linking the cities of Ranlo, Lowell, McAdenville, Cramerton and Belmont.

“We believe these trails, in addition to the South Fork River blueway, immediately create multiple outdoor recreational options for bikers, walkers, kayakers and all adventurers,” Pharr CEO Bill Carstarphen said. “When the 23-mile Corridor is complete, it will be an incredible amenity for the Charlotte region, providing not only recreation, but a blend of active experiences such as dining, entertainment, events and shopping in historic downtowns and beautiful settings.”

