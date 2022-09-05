Mecklenburg County makes fingerprinting available on first-come, first-serve basis for handgun permits

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office canceled all fingerprinting appointments to follow an order issued by a North Carolina Superior Court judge for gun permits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fingerprinting is now available at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office as the county speeds up the processing of handgun permits.

A North Carolina Superior Court judge ruled this week that Sheriff Garry McFadden may no longer delay issuing permits to people who apply. The sheriff's office said it has canceled previously scheduled fingerprinting appointments to make them available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Applications for pistol purchases must be approved within 14 days, while concealed carry permits must be issued or denied within 45 days, according to North Carolina state law.

A new order requires people who want a concealed handgun permit to get fingerprinted within five days of receiving the application. The sheriff's office issued a statement saying it was "disappointed" with the new requirement for fingerprinting applicants so quickly.

Last August, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office was still processing permits from March of 2021. In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, the sheriff's office said it would not comment on pending legal matters but that the permits backlog was caught up in March.

