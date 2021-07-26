Mecklenburg County public health employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Employees have a deadline to show proof of vaccination by September 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's public health staff will soon be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement released on Monday, Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) announced that the requirement would go into effect starting August 2, 2021, with a deadline to show proof of vaccination by September 7, 2021. Health Director Gibbie Harris says this comes as COVID-19 cases climb across the county.

“As public health staff, we have led the COVID-19 response efforts for the County and know too well the very high level of sickness, death, and impact the pandemic has had in our community,” said Harris. “Despite significant prevention efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, including new highly contagious variants.”

MCPH says since there are vaccines widely available to the public, leadership believes this effort will protect both its own staff and patients. This requirement also mirrors current requirements for employees to be vaccinated against influenza, and that it's important for MCPH to lead by example for the community.