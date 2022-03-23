'Wishful recycling costs Mecklenburg County' | Recycle contamination is costing the county. Here's how

Experts say environmental concerns may motivate more people to separate their trash, but it's still a messy issue.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — It's now more important than ever that Mecklenburg County residents correctly sort out their recycling. Many people make classic mistakes on a daily basis trying to recycle things like plastic bags or plastic foams such as Styrofoam.

Mecklenburg County officials said residents are doing something called "wishful recycling," where items are being recycled that aren't actually recyclable.

At the Hickory Grove Recycling Center, there are signs and sounds of recycling but Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Management Director Jeff Smithberger said many people have been recycling incorrectly.

“We get about one in four items that are contaminated," Smithberger said.

Smithberger said the county's contamination rate rises in the spring and summer, dropping a bit in the fall.

"It will range from a low of about 20% contamination to a high of around 25% to 26%," Smithberger said.

Cross-contamination with trash costs the county big bucks.

“Wishful recycling costs Mecklenburg County from $1.8 to $1.9 million a year, so that’s why it’s important that people learn what can and can’t be recycled,” Smithberger said.

In simple terms, plastic bottles, paper, cans, cartons and cardboard are recyclable. They need to be clean, loose and dry.

Items like Styrofoam, trash, and plastic bags aren't recyclable.

“Those items get thrown away they go back out to the landfill and it costs us money to do so," Smithberger said.

Experts say environmental concerns may motivate more people to separate their trash, but it's still a messy issue. A good rule of thumb is when in doubt, just throw it out -- because getting it wrong means extra work and extra expenses.

“Cardboard, aluminum, cans, plastic bottles, those things are easily recyclable, and they should never go into the waste stream, but we see the waste stream frequently has those things in it and we want to work with the community to make it a more sustainable Mecklenburg County," Smithberger said.

If you still have questions on what is recyclable you can visit Charlotte's website or use WipeOutWaste.com.