Microbial growth at West Rowan Middle School causes classes to go remote

School officials are switching classes to remote learning for the rest of the week after they say microbial growth was seen in the HVAC system.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — West Rowan Middle School officials say microbial growth issues in the school's HVAC system are causing classes to be held remotely for the rest of the week.

On Monday, Rowan-Salisbury School System administrators sent out a letter to parents about the issue and said they are working to sanitize the HVAC system and ensure the safety of students.

School officials say custodial staff reported microbial growth in the HVAC system earlier in the month and the district began testing the building for mold and other issues.

On Aug. 17, the tests for mold came back negative.

However, test results that were received on Monday that shows additional cleaning is necessary that requires the building to be vacated.

Classes will be held remotely for the remainder of the week as school officials work to fix this issue.

