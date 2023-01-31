Miss North Carolina crowned Miss USA

According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA!

Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend.

Romano is a chemical engineer and said she's grateful for the opportunity.

