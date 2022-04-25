Officials searching for missing mother and her 8-year-old son last seen hiking in the Harper Creek Trail area

Caldwell Emergency Management said Tester and her son are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell Emergency Management is actively searching the Harper Creek Trail area for a missing mother and her 8-year-old son.

According to officials, April Tester and her son, Desmond, split from their family at the trailhead at around 5 p.m. on Sunday and never met back with them.

Officials said Tester and her son are novice hikers and were not dressed for an overnight stay. The mother was in shorts, a pink tank top and flip-flops. Her son was wearing black shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers.

Agencies on the search include the sheriff's office, department of corrections (K9), Collettsville, Gamewell, Patterson, Little River, North Catawba Fire Departments and Emergency Services Special Operations Team.

