CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Gaston County cemetery is left in disarray, leaving family members with loved ones buried there infuriated.

Lori Bingham’s parents, Melvin and Martha Whitesides, were buried at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly nearly three years ago. Bingham said they died within two days of each other after nearly 67 years of marriage.

She comes to the cemetery at least once a month to take care of their plot.

"Every time we go, we take cleaning solution, gallon of water, a brush, rags,” she said.



When she visited Wednesday to decorate the marker for her mother’s birthday, Bingham said she was infuriated by what she saw.



"It was just rage,” Bingham said. “It was just outrage. I could not, I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Bingham shared pictures on Facebook of tire tracks, muddied markers, and holes around graves. She said the area around her parents’ grave is sinking and has been left without grass.

"We figure we're going to have to take care of putting grass there ourselves,” she said. “I mean, it's just, it's sad. There's nothing dignified about it."



Crews were seen at the cemetery cleaning up some of the markers Thursday.



Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery issued a statement saying:

“We are committed to providing all families with a well-maintained environment for visitation and remembrance and take pride in our beautiful property grounds. Despite the recent heavy rain, we have worked to serve families with the compassionate care they deserve. Unfortunately, the weather has been problematic for our grounds crews, who were unable to resolve the issues until today. When we identify a problem – weather-related or otherwise – we work to resolve it immediately. Clients who have concerns are encouraged to call the location.”



Bingham said she hopes crews at the cemetery will start taking better care of her loved ones’ markers.

"Maybe if they hear enough noise, something will be done,” she said.

More news:

The Blessing of Basketball: How the game saved her life

Remember their names | Family, friends share memories of lives lost in Putnam County tornado

'Rosie the Riveter' inspiration, philanthropist Rosalind P. Walter dies at 95

Former Chester County deputy arrested for child neglect