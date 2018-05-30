McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A mudslide is forcing both directions of I-40 to shut down in McDowell County Tuesday night, reports First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Panovich said the mudslide happened near Mile Marker 67, trapping people and cars near the area.

BREAKING NEWS.. A Mudslide has hit I-40 in McDowell County near mile marker 67 with people and cars trapped. Both sides of the interstate are closed avoid this area. #ncwx #@wcnc #wncwx #flood pic.twitter.com/ZHPPw7QiQt — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) May 30, 2018

Officials did not say when the roads are expected to reopen.

McDowell County Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday due to severe weather and potential for more flooding in the area.

