$14 million of improvements to North Wilkesboro Speedway

The money will come from the state budget and the improvement will happen in multiple phases.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Last week, the Wilkes County Commissioners approved a $14 million dollar contract for improvements at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The money will come from the $18 million dollars worth of ARPA funds allocated to the project through the state budget.

The contract is with Choate Construction. It's a design/build contract which means Choate will design and build the improvements.

The county said the work will take months to finish and will continue well into next year.

The improvements will happen in multiple phases.

Each phase will come before the Commissioners as an amendment to the original contract. The Commissioners will vote to approve each phase of the work.

The total cost of the work (all phases) must not exceed $14 million.

This contract does not require the county to spend any added money in the deal.

The contract is effective as of last month, because Choate already started some work, but stayed within the confines of the rules of the contract and policies of ARPA funding.

