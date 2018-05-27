CONCORD, N.C. (WFMY) - NASCAR made sure to honor recently fallen North Carolina Trooper Samuel Bullard during festivities for the Coca-Cola 600.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol posted a thank you on social media for NASCAR recognizing Bullard in pre-race ceremonies Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Drivers also had stickers on cars in tribute of the Wilkes County native.

.@NCSHP Expressing a thank you to @FOXSports @NASCAR @CLTMotorSpdwy for recognizing fallen Trooper Bullard in pre race ceremonies and the drivers for honoring his memory with a sticker on race cars this weekend! pic.twitter.com/jgV1PjYpD1 — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) May 27, 2018

Bullard died Monday night after crashing during a vehicle pursuit when a driver tried to avoid a checkpoint. The 24-year-old was a three-year veteran of the NC State Highway Patrol and worked in Surry County.

