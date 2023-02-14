NC Dept. of Environmental Quality to hold public hearing for Colonial Pipeline wastewater permit

The public hearing will be held Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Colonial Pipeline is seeking a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) wastewater discharge permit and the public is invited to view and comment on the draft permit on Thursday evening in Huntersville.

The permit would allow treated groundwater to be discharged to North Prong Clark Creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River basin.

The permit directly relates to the Department's Division of Waste Management's requirement for fuel recovery and groundwater remediation efforts resulting from Colonial Pipeline's August 2020 fuel release in the Oehler Nature Preserve.

The public is welcome to comment on the permit at the hearing or after the hearing on Thursday, during the public comment period. More information about the permits can be found here.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Claudia Watkins Belk Center for Justice Auditorium in Huntersville.

Written comments will also be accepted via email or mail through March 17, 2020. Find more information about where to send comments here.

