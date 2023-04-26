NC DMV changes walk-in & appointment schedule as of May 1, 2023.

Afternoon appointments will be no more. Instead, walk-ins will be the bulk of DMV sessions.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How do you make the line at the DMV move faster?

First, you hire more people. 180 positions have been filled statewide at local DMV offices. Second, you change the schedule.

“I've been traveling meeting with customers, some undercover, some not, meeting with staff, and community leaders and I've determined folks would rather more walk-in capability than appointments,” said Wayne Goodwin, NC DMV Commissioner.

Starting May 1, 2023, you will only be able to schedule appointments at the DMV in the morning hours only, there are no appointments in the afternoon. Walk-ins will be how the majority of folks will be served at the DMV.

Part of the reason for fewer appointments, the DMV looked at the numbers and found 25% of appointments were no-shows.

2 Wants To Know asked the DMV Commissioner for a few tricks to make your experience better.

According to Goodwin, 20% of people in line at the DMV could have done their business online.

For example, If you're renewing your license, you can do it up to 6 months in advance of the due date. If you renewed in person last time, you can do it online this time.

GO ANYWHERE

You can go anywhere in the state and make an appointment or walk in. You aren’t tied to your county. This gives you more options.

The #1 DOCUMENT FORGOTTEN

“By and large, the number one document that folks forget to bring is an actual document of insurance coverage. It can't be an email, you can't show them your cell phone, it has to be an actual document,” said Goodwin.

SUMMER SCHEDULE CHANGES