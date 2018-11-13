It's no secret that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Because of that, the North Carolina Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement along interstates during the travel week.

From November 21-25, NCHP says they'll have troopers out every 20 miles along major interstates, such as I-40, I-77, I-85 and I-26.

“Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to once again unite together,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the NC Highway Patrol. “Our mission is simple; reduce needless collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities statewide.”

NCSHP will also be part of the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge, a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor.

It's been over a week since Hania Aguilar was abducted from outside her family's home in Lumberton, North Carolina. Investigators are still hoping they'll receive the tip from the public that will lead them to her.

The Lumberton PD & the FBI ask for continued assistance to locate 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar. The public helped to locate the stolen SUV. We appreciate your support & once again ask you to call us with information. See the latest info here>https://t.co/68hIRRbj6d pic.twitter.com/bd5LEk29dw — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 12, 2018

During a press conference Monday afternoon, detectives said they have "no reason" to believe she isn't alive. Last week, they found the stolen SUV that was used to kidnap her in a wooded area just outside Lumberton. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the identity of her kidnapper is asked to call the tip line at 910-272-5871 immediately.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by anyone who provides information that leads detectives to find her.

Stan Lee, the cultural icon responsible for Marvel comics, has died at the age of 95, an attorney for Stan Lee's daughter has confirmed to the Associated Press.

An ambulance was rushed to Lee’s home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical center, where he died, according to Kirk Schenck, an attorney for Lee's daughter, J.C.

Many of his characters have been adapted into hugely successful blockbuster films.Recent projects he helped make possible range from the films "Black Panther" and "Doctor Strange" to such TV series as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." Lee was known for making cameos in nearly every film based on a Marvel character, starting with Bryan Singer's X-Men in 2000.

Lee's characters were praised for being flawed. The heroes were set apart from virtuous do-gooders such as Superman, a character from rival company DC comics.

At least 42 people were confirmed dead in the wildfire that turned the Northern California town of Paradise and outlying areas into hell on earth, making it the deadliest blaze in state history. The search for bodies continued Monday.

Hundreds of people were unaccounted for by the sheriff's reckoning, four days after the fire swept over the town of 27,000 and practically wiped it off the map with flames so fierce that authorities brought in a mobile DNA lab and forensic anthropologists to help identify the dead.

In Northern California, fire crews still fighting the blaze that obliterated Paradise contended with wind gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph) overnight, the flames jumping 300 feet across Lake Oroville. The fire had grown to 177 square miles (303 square kilometers) and was 25 percent contained, authorities said. Winds were expected to weaken on Monday night.

Parents fed up with children getting hit by cars while stepping on or off the school bus are taking action.

In the last month, five children have been killed and many more hurt by drivers who didn't obey the stop arm. While some parents are seething on social media, others are demanding a crackdown at the federal level.

A petition posted on whitehouse.gov is calling for bus stop safety to be a federal law -- one with stiff penalties like mandatory jail time, 12 points on a driver's license, and a minimum $5,000 fine for the first offense. If the petition gets 100,000 signatures by the end of the month, the White House has to issue a response.

© 2018 WCNC