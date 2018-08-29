CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- The 106th annual Hickory American Legion Fair kicked off with rides ranging from merry-go-rounds to adrenaline-inducing thrillers.

Vietnam veteran Gary Price is president of the fair board, he says with pig racing along with the Lion and Tiger Show. This year's version, without a doubt, is the most anticipated fair that Catawba County has ever hosted.

"It's bigger and better, we try to improve every year," Price said.

A lot of the talk has been heightened by one particular ride, better known as the Fireball or Cyclops, as they're known at the Hickory American Legion Fair.

Last year in Ohio, a ride identical to the Cyclops had a major malfunction, injuring seven people and killing an 18-year-old man.

The deadly accident was recorded on video and witnessed by dozens.

"It was going for a minute and it was at its highest point and I saw somebody fall off the ride and a minute later the whole row of seats fell off and hit the ground," said a woman who watched the horrible scene unfold.

The North Carolina Department of Labor banned the ride itself from the state but not rides that look similar and are operated by different companies.

"They're all inspected by the state of North Carolina," Price said of the rides at the fair in Hickory.

"It's a law in North Carolina. Some other states don't but North Carolina requires it," he added.

On Wednesday, the inspectors from the department of labor took their time, approving every ride and marking them with a sticker.

"They're very safe," Price said. "And we're going to try to keep it a good, safe fair."

The fair runs from Wednesday evening to through Monday, September 3.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC