NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway

The event is taking place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Camino Health Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone in need of over-the-counter medicine will have the chance to get some on Friday.

NC MedAssist is partnering with the Camino Health Center and Atrium Health to give away free pre-packaged medication at the Camino Health Center on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The medication includes cold and flu medicine, cough medicine, and children's medicine, among others. No registration or IDs are required. Anyone over the age of 18 will be able to attend.

This medicine giveaway is a drive-thru event only and attendees will be required to wait in their vehicles during the event. The medicine will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. NC MedAssist aims to bring medicine to at least 1,000 people in need.

NC MedAssist has held dozens of free pharmacy events like this one across the state over the last two years.

“We are thankful to partner with these organizations because it allows us to continue our mission of equipping people to live healthy lives,” said Paola Garcia, a spokesperson for Camino Health Center, in a press release. “With prices rising on everyday items, we don’t want any of our community members to have to choose between their health and paying bills.”

