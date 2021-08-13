Charlotte nonprofit damaged after flooding

Hope Haven is located on North Tryon Street. The flooding happened on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and damaged more than 100 rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit in Charlotte that helps house people in need is now trying to clean up the mess after flooding damaged part of its facility.

Hope Haven is located in a former Holiday Inn on North Tryon Street. The storms Wednesday night flooded out most of the 104 rooms on the ground floor.

"Wednesday night was spent relocating people -- moms and children, dads and children, people who had just gotten in from work, people who had to get to work in the morning -- we moved them all upstairs to dry rooms," Hope Haven president and CEO Kristin Blinson said. "And then the last two days have really been about us walking around and trying to assess the damage."

The nonprofit says several groups have stepped in to help clean up the mess and replaced damaged items like fresh bedding, towels and other resident essentials. Those interested in helping can donate via the Hope Haven website.

