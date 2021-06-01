North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper calls storming of Capitol "terrorism"

"Today's terrorism is not who we are," Cooper tweeted. "This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this."

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a brief statement containing his reaction after Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol Wednesday.

"The peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of our democracy," Cooper tweeted around 4:30 p.m. "Today's terrorism is not who we are. This attack on our country must be overcome. America is better than this."

Members of Congress were meeting Tuesday to certify the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election. As the U.S. Senate and House were meeting in separate chambers as a part of the certification process, angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Protesters aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

At least one person has been injured from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.