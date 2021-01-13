North Carolina trooper under investigation for BLM comment

In the post, he described the Black Lives Matter movement as a “racist money laundering hate group."

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating one of its troopers following a social media post in which he described the Black Lives Matter movement as a “racist money laundering hate group.”

Master Trooper Mark Melvin posted the comment to Facebook in December. It’s since been deleted, WRAL reported Tuesday. On Monday, Melvin was placed on administrative duty while an internal investigation continues.

A message left on a phone number listed for Melvin was not immediately returned Tuesday.