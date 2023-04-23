Tornado touches down in Mooresville on Saturday, NWS confirms

NWS survey team confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down after a round of severe weather Saturday morning across the Charlotte area.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After numerous reports of wind damage Saturday from severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 is responsible for those reports in Iredell County.

The 30-yard EF-0 tornado was on the ground for 7.79 miles with peak winds of 80 MPH. The start time was estimated at 7:27 a.m. 3 miles northwest of Davidson, it then traveled 3 miles east of Mooresville with an end time of 7:39 a.m.

It happened early Saturday morning north of Charlotte in Iredell County. The NWS survey summary states the tornado developed over Lake Norman around 7:27 a.m.

Picnic tables were blown into the water at the Lake Campus of Davidson College, according to the National Weather Service. Added to that, a large hardwood tree was snapped.

The report cited numerous tree trunks that were snapped along with large branches as well as one poplar tree was uprooted and caused damage to other trees as it fell.

The tornado produced additional damage as it crossed I-77 around 7:30 a.m.

A number of large-healthy tree branches were blown down between Langtree Road and Blackwelder Farm Drive, according to the report.

A damaged fence and uprooted tree near Mooresville Middle School. The tornado ended as it moved into Rowan County.