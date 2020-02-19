MOORESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed during a two-alarm house fire in Mooresville early Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

According to Iredell Communications, fire crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Shoreline Loop, which is just off Stutts Road at Lake Norman. The call for the fire came in around 4:15 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

Lake Norman Fire Department said one person was inside the house when it caught fire. That person died inside the home during the fire. Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. The cause of the house fire remains under investigation. The North Carolina SBI is involved in the investigation, which is standard procedure for deadly fires.

No further information was provided by firefighters.

