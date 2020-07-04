CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Hickory are investigating after reports of a large explosion at a hydrogen fuel facility Tuesday morning.

An explosion was reported at the OneH2 plant on 23rd Street Northwest in Hickory around 8:30 a.m. Multiple crews were called to the scene. Catwaba County Emergency Management said people should avoid the area until further notice while crews handle the situation.

OneH2 provides hydrogen fuel tanks for commercial vehicles, such as forklifts. Witnesses said their homes were shaken by the explosion.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew en route to the facility. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated. For the latest breaking news, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

