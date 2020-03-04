Key Facts:

Deliver nutritious meals to elderly or infirm individuals in the Charlotte community who are unable to obtain or prepare their own meals while also providing human connection to the isolated and lonely and peace of mind to their families.

They cook and courier a meal to the doorstep of over 700 recipients.

How to get help:

Click here to fill out our online application form. You can fill out the form yourself, or have a friend or family member fill it out for you. If you are unable to fill out the form, contact Friendship Trays at 704-333-9229.

Everyone is served, and nearly everyone pays, based on his or her ability. The 2015 range per meal is from .65 to $4.50. Family members often make the monthly payments on behalf of the loved one.

How to help:

Friendship Trays depends on contributions from the community.

Donate via Paypal by clicking here, mail a check to us at

2401-A Distribution St.

Charlotte, NC 28203

or contact Friendship Trays directly at 704-333-9229 to donate with a credit card. Other ways to give

The programmatic cost of our service costs:$7.10 per day, $35.50 per week, $153.83 per month, $1,846 per year. Recipients pay what they can.