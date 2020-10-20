Free Covid-19 testing available in Charlotte

Old North State Medical Society is hosting free Covid-19 testing Friday and Saturday at two locations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old North State Medical Society is hosting a free Coronavirus testing event at two locations in Charlotte this weekend.

On Friday, October 23, testing will be available at Quality Comprehensive Health Center on Beatties Ford Road. Staff will test patients from 4 - 7 p.m.

Testing will be available on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Doc's Pharmacy on Freedom Drive.

Testing is open to adults 18 or older and is free.

Participants must register beforehand. No insurance is required.

The Old North State Medical Society was formed in 1887 to support the interests of minority physicians. The organization focuses on educating and advocating for the most vulnerable patients in communities that have poor health outcomes.