FORT MILL, S.C. -- NBC Charlotte's morning crew visited Carowinds' Carolina Harbor water park Saturday afternoon to help open up the park's summer season.

Fans had the chance to drop by and take pictures with First Warn Storm forecaster Larry Sprinkle and reporter Hannah Welker. The kids at the event had a chance to get their pictures taken with a cardboard cutout of the newsroom.

The first 300 people to stop by the tent received free NBC Charlotte gear and a $5 voucher that could be used at any concession stand throughout the park.

If you got pictures with our morning crew, post them using the hashtag #UPWITHWCNC.

© 2018 WCNC