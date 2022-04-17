Overnight house fire leaves 1 dead in Chester County, officials say

The fire was extinguished by the morning, officials said.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a house fire in Chester County late Saturday night, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters with the Richburg Fire Department to the scene around 10:10 p.m. where they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

A victim was found dead inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Chester County Sheriff’s Investigators, along with the Chester County Coroner, and SLED Arson Agents responded to the scene.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out for more information regarding the incident.

