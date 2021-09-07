Pageland Police searching for missing woman

According to police, Deidre Annette Reid was last seen at 112 East Turner Street in Pageland, South Carolina.

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Pageland Police Department is searching for a missing 41-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 3.

According to police, Deidre Annette Reid was last seen at 112 East Turner Street in Pageland, South Carolina.

Police said Reid is a 41-year-old woman who was last heard from by her family on Sept. 3. Police said she was headed to the Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was last known to be driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with a SC tag FXU718. The vehicle also has a NY Giants tag on the front of the vehicle.

Reid was last known to be wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt and white Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Reid's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

