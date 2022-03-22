Charlotte venue accuses restaurant of harming business due to parking dispute

Good Life at Enderly Park said their neighbor across the street, Jim Noble, refuses to allow their customers access to a parking lot, as outlined in their lease.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sign at the center of a parking lot dispute between two west Charlotte businesses was removed late-Tuesday afternoon after the conflict started getting traction on social media.

The owner of Noble Smoke and Bossy Beulah's restaurants placed the sign at the parking lot's entrance, which prohibited customers from other businesses from using the spaces.

In question was access to the lot for customers of Good Life at Enderly Park, a Charlotte venue located on the adjacent property across Berryhill Road.

Robbie McNair-Guzman, the owner of Good Life at Enderly Park, said her lease allows her customers to park in the lot behind the two restaurants, operated by Jim Noble.

All the properties share the same landlord, Browder Real Estate Group.

"It doesn't feel really free because I don’t have the freedom to even use the parking lot that was leased to me by someone who owns the property," Guzman said referencing her business' location along the aptly named Freedom Drive.

McNair-Guzman said Browder Real Estate Group hosted a Tuesday morning meeting morning to resolve the parking problems, but she said neither Noble nor his representatives from his ownership group, Noble Food & Pursuits, came to the meeting.

She said Browder Real Estate Group ordered Noble to remove his parking signs.

Minutes before WCNC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldern was scheduled to appear on WCNC Charlotte news Tuesday, the sign came down.

And just 16 minutes before we were set to go to air, someone at the restaurant took down the parking sign. Our report soon on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/ePpsk3IwKI — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) March 22, 2022

“This is in the hands of the attorneys for both Noble Food & Pursuits and the landlord," a statement from Noble Food & Pursuits provided to Goldner explained after the sign was removed. "No further comment can be made at this time but Noble Smoke is committed to finding an amicable solution for all.”

Earlier the same day, a previous statement from Noble Food & Pursuits argued the restaurants were "operating in compliance with its lease, which includes all parking spaces at 2216 and 2200 Freedom Drive."

"We are being bullied," McNair-Guzman said. "Jim Noble, not our landlords, Jim Noble seized our parking lot."

Noble Food & Pursuits didn't respond to WCNC Charlotte's follow-up questions.

Neither Noble Food & Pursuits nor Good Life at Enderly Park provided copies of the sections of their leases where it details their parking allowances.

Browder Real Estate Group didn’t respond to WCNC Charlotte's multiple phone calls and text messages requesting comment. A reporter visited the group's South End headquarters, but no one came to the front door.