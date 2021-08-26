x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Passenger flying to Charlotte fined $17,000 for vaping, drinking, mask-refusing

The penalty is among more than $530,000 in fines levied against 34 passengers that the FAA announced last week.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

KEY WEST, Fla. — Federal aviation officials fined a woman $17,000 for drinking alcohol not served by the airline, vaping and refusing to wear a mask on a flight from Florida to North Carolina.

The Federal Administration Administration said the woman on a Republic Airways flight in February was drinking alcohol that wasn’t served by the airline, interfering with crew members, trying to use a vape pen and was not complying with the federal face mask mandate.

RELATED: FAA fines 34 more unruly airline passengers $531,000

The FAA says the aircraft returned to the gate at the Key West airport and she was removed from the plane.

The penalty is among more than $530,000 in fines levied against 34 passengers that the FAA announced last week.

The agency has now fined unruly passengers more than $1 million this year.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter   

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!

Related Articles



 