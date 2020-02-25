CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured after being struck by a Lynx train on Carson Boulevard Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened near the Carson Station in South End.

CMPD said the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the scene just after 6 p.m.

The LYNX Blue Line is single-tracking around the Carson Station due to the accident, potentially causing delays both ways, according to CATS.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

At this time, no further information has been released on the accident. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information.

