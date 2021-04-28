A cat and dog are the first two pets to get pacemakers from a Charlotte veterinary office. Their families traveled from Winston-Salem for the surgery

CARE Charlotte is the only veterinary office in the region with the equipment needed to perform this surgery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pets often play an important role in a family. They are loving companions, and many people would go to extreme lengths to keep their pet happy and healthy.

Cardiologists at CARE Charlotte, a veterinary office with a focus on specialty and emergency medicine, did the first pet pacemaker procedures in Charlotte last month. CARE is the only office in the region with the ability and equipment needed to perform the surgery.

Pacemakers are electronic devices that maintain the heart rate. They are very common among people who have certain heart conditions. Pets with those same heart conditions will often live shorter lives. Just like they do with humans, pacemakers can help animals.

Dr. Camden Rouben, a veterinarian, is the cardiologist who performed the pacemaker procedures in March.

The first was done on a 4-year-old cat Severus, known as “Sevvie.” He was a stray cat Kathy Barnes and her family would see in their neighborhood. They thought he looked like a mean cat, but eventually took him in and realized it was the opposite. One day he fainted, and they rushed him to the vet where they learned his heart was stopping. Even though Sevvie wasn’t really their cat, Barnes said she couldn’t just let him die.

Barnes said a pacemaker seemed like a logical next step, as it would be with humans. Since the surgery, Sevvie has more energy than he ever did before.

A week after Sevvie’s procedure, Dr. Rouben did the first dog pacemaker in Charlotte.

Cheryl Cothern knew the moment she saw a picture of Charlie on the adoption website he was her dog. She adopted him in Charlotte 7 years ago and said Charlie has been a constant companion ever since. She noticed 10-year-old Charlie wasn’t running after his tennis ball like he usually would and then he had several seizures. The medicine Charlie was given made him even sicker, and she chose to move forward with the pacemaker surgery because it is non-invasive, and Charlie would have a quick recovery.

Cothern gets emotional thinking about losing her dog and said the surgery was worth it. Both animals have excellent prognoses.

Both Barnes and Cothern traveled from the Winston-Salem area to get the procedure. CARE Charlotte was their only option to get it done.