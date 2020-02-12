Here's how health experts know the vaccine works

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last year the flu shot you got was only 45 percent effective, so healthcare workers say for a coronavirus vaccine to be 95 percent effective is a big deal. But how does the drug company know that?



Pfizer said it enrolled 44,000 people in a study. They split the group into two. Half got the vaccine. The other half got a fake shot full of saltwater. After getting the shots, 170 people in the study caught coronavirus. 162 of them were in the fake shot group. And eight came from people who had the vaccine. The vaccine reduced the risk of catching the virus by 95 percent.