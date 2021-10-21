Piedmont Airlines flight attendants to vote Thursday on whether they want to strike

The strike would be in response to small raises that don't keep up with rising health care costs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 300 flight attendants for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, will vote Thursday on whether they should go on strike.

According to a petition organized by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the strike would be in response to small raises that don't keep up with rising health care costs.

"Management's latest proposal includes only tiny raises with significant healthcare cost increases meaning many Flight Attendants would take home less tomorrow than they do today," the post said.

Piedmont flies to more than 50 cities nationwide, with bases in Charlotte and Philadelphia. The company's website says it operates nearly 400 daily flights throughout the eastern U.S.

American Airlines announced its deadline for all U.S.-based employees to submit proof of vaccination or face termination. Employees have until Nov. 24 to submit full proof of vaccination to the company in accordance with President Biden's mandate.

"To be clear, if you fail to comply with the requirement, the result will be termination from the company," read a portion of a letter obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts